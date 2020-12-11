Nevada reports record 50 coronavirus deaths, high positivity

Nevada has more cases per 1,000 people than Arizona and California, Morgan said.

In Arizona, hospital and public health officials warn that caring for COVID-19 will limit availability of staff, space and equipment for other medical needs like heart attacks and cancer surgeries. In California, residents are being urged to stay home as much as possible because hospitals are filling with coronavirus patients.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Nevada, Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno is operating an auxiliary care site for patients in its parking garage.

Nearly 91% of new cases in Nevada are in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County, Reno and surrounding Washoe County, and Carson City, according to a White House weekly report about coronavirus in states.

Morgan said the estimated number of active cases in Nevada, at 27,839, is more than double the previous peak of 11,452 set July 19. However, she said data showed fewer than 1% of cases now result in death.

Caleb Cage, task force chairman, noted that Nevada is nearing the end of a three-week period of tightened restrictions that Gov. Steve Sisolak termed a statewide “pause.” The governor, a Democrat, reduced occupancy limits beginning Nov. 24 for bars, restaurants and other businesses from 50% to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less.