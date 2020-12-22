Nevada researchers study cattle microRNA effects on meat

The 900-acre Field Lab in east Reno is part of the College’s Experiment Station. Among other things, it is home to 520 cattle, of which 24 are being used in this study. All 24 cattle were pasture fed, and then as their 110-day finishing diet, 12 were grass fed and 12 were corn fed.

“First, we want to know if feeding corn or grass will increase the expression of microRNAs that silence genes that are antagonists to tenderness and fat deposition, affecting meat quality,” de Mello said. “Second, we will identify the microRNAs from each type of beef – corn fed or grass fed – that are in high quantities after being digested. This will allow us to also then compare the beef microRNA profiles to other diets that do not contain animal protein. Our goal is to first understand what beef-derived microRNAs can promote at the small intestine level and then compare that with plant-based protein diets, for example.”

The three-pronged research – animal growth performance, meat quality and the functional role of beef microRNAs in humans – will focus on identifying microRNAs in both fresh and digested beef. The microRNA profile in fresh beef will allow the team to identify biomarkers associated with the expression of genes relevant to their research.