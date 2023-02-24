CARSON CITY – Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County, Storey County, and Washoe County on Friday.

Aside from essential public safety and corrections personnel, state offices in these counties will close at 3 p.m. today.

The Office of the Governor will continue to actively monitor weather conditions alongside NDOT and DPS. Furthermore, Governor Lombardo urges northern Nevadans to take caution on roadways and to follow all NDOT and DPS guidance.