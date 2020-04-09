Nevada Supreme Court orders significant limits on cash bail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In a landmark decision, the Nevada Supreme Court has implemented numerous new procedural hurdles governing use of cash bail for pretrial release in the state’s criminal justice system.

In a 6-1 ruling published Thursday, justices authored a majority opinion that created a new three-tiered process for lower-court judges and prosecutors to follow before requiring a person to pay cash bail in order to be released before trial. It also requires judges to take into consideration a person’s finances before assessing any cash bail as a condition of release.

Although the court did not outright abolish cash bail in the decision — and technically ruled against the plaintiffs, who filed the legal challenge while in pretrial custody and have since pled guilty — it’s likely to significantly reduce the number of people who are required to pay cash bail to be released from confinement before a trial.