Nevada testing first potential case of coronavirus

"Early detection of cases; prompt application of case isolation and timely quarantining contacts, in addition to practicing proper hygiene, will help us control this outbreak. We continue to monitor the situation and work with our state and federal partners."

“Seasonal influenza, or flu, continues to circulate throughout Nevada. It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” he said.

The flu vaccine is still available for residents, and Nevadans are encouraged to contact their health care provider for more information. The CDC recommends routine, annual flu vaccinations and specifically notes the importance of a vaccine for high risk populations.

About Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Patients with confirmed 2019-nCoV infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose and/or sore throat. However, limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness associated with this illness.

Currently, the CDC is the only entity that can test for 2019-nCOV.