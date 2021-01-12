Nevada to prioritize elderly, essential workforce concurrently under new COVID vaccination rollout plan

The announcement of the new vaccine structure comes as the state has come under fire for having one of the worst COVID vaccine rates per capita of any state, though state leaders say publicly reported vaccine totals typically lag behind reported totals because of the logistical burden of entering each dose into a state vaccine tracking system. As of Sunday, Nevada had administered 61,644 doses, including more than 8,700 second doses, of the COVID-19 vaccine out of 170,400 doses received.

Sisolak said during the press conference that he’s “never satisfied” with how quickly vaccines are administered, but said the state needed more flexibility from the federal government and more predictability as to how much vaccine the state receives on a weekly basis.

“Nevada simply does not have the dollars and monetary resources in order to set up plans like some of the other states do, but I think if you look at the total percentage of vaccines that we’ve given out as relates to other states, I’m not satisfied, but I’m proud of everything that our frontline workers have done,” he said. The lane structure will kick in after individual counties finish vaccinating those in the initial first “tier” of vaccination priority, which includes the bulk of the state’s health care workforce. The two lanes will be vaccinated concurrently, with individual counties moving through the prioritization at different rates based on vaccine availability and population size.