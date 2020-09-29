Nevadans encouraged to view health insurance plans and rates for 2021

Although consumers are encouraged to shop with Nevada Health Link first to find out if they qualify for subsidies, consumers can also view plans offered outside the Exchange.

Off the Exchange, there are six insurance companies: Health Plan of Nevada, Sierra Health & Life, SilverSummit Health Plan Inc., SelectHealth, Inc., Hometown Health Plan (HMO company), and Hometown Health Providers (PPO company), offering up to 61 plans. The average approved rate increase for off-Exchange is 5.0%.

“The approved rate changes are a result of increases in medical costs, use of health insurance, and the potential impact of COVID-19,” explained Commissioner Richardson. “Although the impacts from COVID-19 are still unclear at this time, carriers are expecting slightly higher costs in 2021 which are expected to affect the 2021 premiums on average. With the new health insurance options in the state and the available financial assistance, the hope is that everyone shopping for individual health insurance will find the right choice for themselves and their family.”

There are several ways consumers can view what their options are before Open Enrollment. Window shopping on Nevada Health Link will be available starting Oct. 1, 2020. For more information visit Nevada Health Link at https://www.nevadahealthlink.com.