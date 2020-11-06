New vaccine protects against fetal calf loss

In 1985, U.C. Davis Professor Jeffrey Stott joined the faculty at the Veterinary School and began working on the disease with current collaborator Myra Blanchard, also of U.C. Davis Veterinary School.

“As a member of our research team and a faculty member in an instruction and research university, there could be no greater feeling – maybe a Nobel Prize would sit higher on the shelf – than seeing the results of our efforts,” Stott said. “We are all expected to conduct both instruction and research, but to create something that will have, and is already having, a major positive impact on the cow/calf industry is what makes this accomplishment so much more meaningful and rewarding.”

A decade of vaccine trials were conducted to establish the safety and efficacy of the product, which is now available commercially to the cattle industry through livestock veterinarians. The USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics issued the conditional license for the vaccine after two years of trials of the Hygieia product.

“The vaccine has proven safe and phenomenally effective; the fervor for its widespread availability is palpable among cattle producers,” Stott said.

The decades of perseverance of the researchers on this project shows the value of land-grant universities to the communities they serve.