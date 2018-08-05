ELKO – A new wildfire of unknown origin is burning in northeastern Nevada.
The Chin Creek Fire has burned about 350 acres on public land 60 miles northeast of Ely.
It was listed at 20-percent contained Sunday afternoon.
The fire is burning grass, brush and pinyon-juniper in elk, mule deer and greater sage grouse general habitat.
The Bureau of Land Management is fully suppressing the fire with assistance from the White Pine County Fire Protection District, Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Forest Service, and private contractors.
Current resources are eight engines, two bulldozers, two water tenders, seven Single Engine Air Tankers, two heavy air tankers and a Type 2 hand crew. An additional Type 1 hand crew and Type 2 initial attack hand crew are en route to the fire.
Bulldozers, supported by engines, are today cutting fire line along the fire’s northern and southern flanks. Hand crews with aerial support are cutting fire line along the fire’s eastern edge.
Firefighter and public safety is the top priority. The public is advised to be aware of an increased presence of fire vehicle traffic in the area.
The fire was first reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
