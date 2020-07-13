NHP responds to single-vehicle, fatal crash

On Sunday, July 12, 2020, at approximately 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time, troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a single vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 156 in Pershing County.
Preliminary investigation shows that a gray Nissan Maxima was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when the vehicle left the paved portion of the roadway into the dirt median and struck a construction barrel. The driver overcorrected, traveled across the westbound travel lanes, ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver, Elyzah Leon, an 18-year old Winnemucca resident, was transported to Humboldt General Hospital. The passenger, a female juvenile, also a Winnemucca resident, was declared deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation states both driver and passenger were unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The investigation is still ongoing.
This crash is being investigated by the Northern Command East Multi-disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team. Case #200700704
