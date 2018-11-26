Try 3 months for $3
Nevada News
Marianne Kobak McKown, Elko Daily Free Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A recount in the race for a Nevada legislative seat has shown no change in results, making Republican Keith Pickard the winner by just 24 votes.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Monday that the results of the recount in the race for the state Senate seat will be officially canvassed Thursday.

Democrat Julie Pazina had requested the recount after the razor-thin results kept from victory. Her loss also keeps Democrats from achieving a supermajority in the state Senate.

Democrats came out of this month’s election with a supermajority in the state Assembly but fell one seat short of achieving the same in the Senate.

Pickard is a lawyer and a former teacher who served in the state Assembly in 2017.

His new Senate seat covers Henderson and south Las Vegas.

