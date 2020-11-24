‘Nuisance’ wild burros to be rounded up near Black Rock Desert

WINNEMUCCA -- The Humboldt Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is planning to begin a “nuisance wild burro” gather next week in the vicinity of the Selenite Range Herd Area south of the Black Rock Desert.
The BLM said the action is needed to address public safety and reduce impacts to private land in the vicinity.
“Burros have been seen in the vicinity and on Highway 447 and present a danger to travelers coming through the area. For reasons of public safety and burro health we need to take this action,” said Winnemucca District Manager Ester McCullough.
Approximately 200 wild burros have been located and all of them could be gathered using the drive-trap method.
The Selenite Range Herd Area consists of approximately 125,306 acres of public and private lands within Pershing and Washoe counties. It is not managed for wild burros; therefore, the BLM says the appropriate management level is zero burros.
The burros have moved in from Herd Management Areas within the Blue Wing Complex.
The HRFO aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope, and mule deer. “Removing excess animals would also enable significant progress toward achieving land health standards,” stated the BLM.
All burros identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Off-Range Corral, located outside of Sparks. Upon arrival, they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s Burro Adoption and Sale Program.
Members of the public are welcome to view the gather operations, provided that doing so does not jeopardize the safety of the animals, staff and observers, or disrupt gather operations. The BLM will escort the public to gather observation sites located on public lands. RSVP by Nov. 25 by emailing hohanlon@blm.gov.
