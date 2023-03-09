A man died early Thursday morning when a vehicle he was in crashed into a shop building in Winnemucca.

Officers from the Winnemucca Police Department responded to the residence at the intersection of South Bridge Street and South Highland Drive, and found two occupants in the vehicle. The man was dead but a woman who was stuck in the windshield was still alive.

“Officers worked to free the female while Humboldt General Hospital Emergency Medical Services and Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department arrived to help extricate and treat her,” police said.

She was transported by ambulance and later flown to Renown Regional Medical Center, where her condition is unknown. Identity of the deceased is not being released until next of kin can be notified.

“It is unclear exactly what took place prior to the truck entering the property, but the truck traveled through an awning at the entrance of the residence and came to rest in the wall of the detached shop on the property,” police said. “There was evidence located that points to alcohol being a factor.”

“Our condolences to the families of the people involved in this accident. We want to stress to the community that drinking and driving is potentially deadly and should be completely avoided. There is no reason to risk your life or the lives of others to drive under the influence.”