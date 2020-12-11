OSHA impersonators visiting Nevada businesses

Business owners are advised to check credentials when a Nevada OSHA inspector comes to visit, following reports of bogus officials showing up at their door.

The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations issued an alert Friday saying people are unlawfully impersonating state Occupational, Safety and Health Administration officials.

The state agencies are responsible for seeing that businesses comply with COVID-19 regulations.

OSHA inspectors are required to present their credentials whenever they make contact with management representatives, employees (to conduct interviews) or organized labor representatives while conducting an official inspection. The credentials are shown prior to beginning an inspection.

OSHA inspectors do not issue citations or assess penalties on the spot.

Anyone who suspects a person is impersonating an OSHA inspector should ask the person to present their credentials, and get their name. Write down any other information that may be helpful to identify the individual and report the incident to Nevada OSHA at 702-486-9020 or 775- 688-3700.

“If the person is posing an imminent threat or disruption, please contact local law enforcement,” stated the agencies.

Impersonation of an OSHA inspector or any other public officer in Nevada is a gross misdemeanor.