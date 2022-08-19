Passenger dies in crash on I-80 near Winnemucca

ELKO – A Utah woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80.
Nevada State Police were called to the scene about eight miles east of Winnemucca at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 6. Their preliminary investigation determined that a Toyota 4runner SUV was traveling west in the left travel lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver drove of the left side of the road into the center median. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to overturn as it traveled back across the Interstate.
Maggie Bringhurst, 23, of Logan was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver was evaluated and reported to be uninjured.
“Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash,” stated NSP.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.