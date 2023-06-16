RENO — The Reno-based William N. Pennington Foundation has donated $140,000 and a new Ford F-150 truck to the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. The donation will be used exclusively in northern and rural Nevada to support Red Cross disaster response and help displaced residents in times of need.

“This generous donation from the Pennington Foundation will help us be there with vital support when community members are affected by home fires, flooding, severe winter weather, or other disasters,” said Mary Powell, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “The donated truck gives us needed transportation to safely get volunteers, staff, and supplies to emergency locations and the people who need assistance.”

This year, more than 400 Red Cross of Northern Nevada volunteers and staff supported not only disaster relief, but also fire safety initiatives and preparedness education programs. In 2022, Disaster Action Team members and staff responded to more than 125 home fires and helped nearly 500 people in Northern and Rural Nevada.

“As we continue to see more devastating wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters each year, we’re grateful for the Pennington Foundation’s generosity and partnership to allow us to expand our capacity to serve the community,” Powell said.

A philanthropist and gaming pioneer, Mr. Pennington formed the William N. Pennington Foundation in 1989 to expand his charitable efforts. The Foundation provides grants to Nevada organizations primarily in areas of education, community service, health care and medical research.