Interstate 80 crash

Cases of Bud Light lie spilled on Interstate 80 in Wyoming Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

 UINTA COUNTY FIRE AND AMBULANCE

Interstate 80 was closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Evanston and Bridger Valley, Wyoming after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash involved seven semi trucks and two passenger vehicles, according to Fox News 13 in Salt Lake City. Four people were taken to Evanston Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

