Interstate 80 was closed in both directions Wednesday morning between Evanston and Bridger Valley, Wyoming after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash involved seven semi trucks and two passenger vehicles, according to Fox News 13 in Salt Lake City. Four people were taken to Evanston Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.