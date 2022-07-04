 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Elko Daily Free Press is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Anthem Broadband

Police: Fireworks likely cause of wildfire above Utah town

  • 0
Utah news

CENTERVILLE — Fireworks appear to be the likely cause for a fire in the foothills above Parrish Lane and 100 South late Sunday night, police said Monday.

It led to 89 home evacuations in the area overnight; however, those were lifted just before 6 a.m. as the fire moves away from homes. Some of the streets in the area remain closed due to firefighting activity, according to Centerville police. They added that a pair of planned holiday festivities on Monday — the Centerville City 4th of July Parade and Freedom Run — are canceled because of the fire.

"Fire suppression efforts will continue to impact the parade and 5K run routes into the morning. Additionally, the public safety resources needed to ensure (the) safety of the event are not available," police wrote on social media.

The Deuel Creek Fire is estimated at 100 acres, and is 0% contained, according to Utah Fire Info, which is run by state and federal firefighting agencies. Local, state and federal firefighters all helped fight the fire overnight. A Type 3 wildland firefighting team is assigned to the fire Monday, meaning that additional firefighting resources are expected "throughout the day."

People are also reading…

Centerville Police Lt. Allen Ackerson told KSL-TV that people may not be able to see a lot of smoke if they drive near the fire, but the crews are nowhere near done making sure the fire is completely out. Officials are asking people to avoid the area as firefighters try to contain the blaze.

"The fire is far from being out," he said, standing several blocks west of the fire. "It's still burning, you just can't see it from the side we're at right now."

Officials caution that residents may be evacuated again and should be ready to vacate "at a moment's notice" just in case there is a shift in the fire pattern.

The fire broke out just before midnight by the Deuel Creek Trail, which Ackerson describes as one of the city's "more popular trails" in the foothills. Scores of people posted photos and videos of the fire as it moved its way up the foothills.

Flames were fanned by winds amid very dry conditions due to the ongoing severe drought in the area. Eight different agencies were assigned to the fire overnight, which allowed for the evacuations to be lifted within hours.

"One of the reasons they were able to knock down the fire so fast is they were able to get so many assets on scene, all the firefighters up on the mountains, so fast," Ackerson said.

Though fireworks are suspected, the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. Ackerson said that "natural causes" have been ruled out in the investigation, meaning that it is a human-caused fire.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Las Vegas desert ID'd; Was a homicide victim

Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.

Northeast Oregon farms, food industries to buy water filters for those with contaminated wells

In response to the groundwater nitrate emergency in Morrow County, a coalition of food processors, an industrial dairy and an energy company working out of the Port of Morrow will pay for water filters for hundreds of people with contaminated wells. The Boardman Chamber of Commerce released a statement Friday saying Beef Northwest, Boardman Foods, […]

The post Northeast Oregon farms, food industries to buy water filters for those with contaminated wells appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Man sought in Winnemucca bar shooting that killed his wife

Police in northern Nevada say a 47-year-old man is sought in the weekend shooting death of his wife and the wounding of a relative after an argument in the parking lot of a bar in Winnemucca. Ty Victor Albisu was identified as the suspect in the slaying late Saturday of Linda Walker Albisu and a hand injury received by 21-year-old Dylan James Hobbs. Investigators told KOLO-TV in Reno that Ty Albisu and Linda Albisu were married, and Hobbs is Linda Albisu’s grandson. All three live in the Nevada-Idaho state line town of McDermitt, more than a one-hour drive north of Winnemucca.

Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control 

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

Gov. Steve Sisolak says a proposed ballot measure championed by Culinary Local 226 could lead to legislative action on rent control.  “It’s going to be interesting how this plays out on the ballot,” Sisolak said during an interview after a Thursday morning rally at North Las Vegas City Hall, where Culinary members prepared to turn […]

The post Sisolak: Legislature may take up rent control  appeared first on Nevada Current.

State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

The safe storage of mining waste has been a critical part of the debate over a lithium mine in northern Nevada, and now environmental advocates are pointing to a report warning that flawed analysis of the mine may lead to failures that could unleash toxic slurry into the state’s watershed. Lithium Nevada, a subsidiary of […]

The post State upholds Thacker pass permit, conservation group warns of toxic slurry in the making appeared first on Nevada Current.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News