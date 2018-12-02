OGDEN — Before he was shot and killed during a Friday evening gunfight with two police officers, 37-year-old Richard “Ricardo” Galvan held a woman hostage for nearly an entire day, authorities said Saturday.
Galvan was killed about 6:10 p.m. Friday after drawing a .45-caliber handgun from his waistband and shooting at several Ogden police officers — two of whom returned fire, Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.
One of the officers shot Galvan in the head, Watt said. Galvan died at the scene, just south of the intersection of 25th Street and Washington Boulevard near the Ogden Christmas Village, Watt said.
Ogden police released surveillance video of officers' confrontation with Galvan on the department's Facebook page Saturday. KSL.com did not link to the footage due to its graphic nature.
“In watching the (surveillance) footage… you will see that his actions conveyed nothing but an intent to engage the police officers with gunfire,” Watt said of Galvan.
Earlier Friday, Galvan had taken an ex-girlfriend hostage at her home in western Weber County, according to Watt. She was not injured throughout the entire ordeal.
The 38-year-old woman, who was not identified, awoke that morning to find Galvan armed and in her home, the chief said.
The woman and Galvan had a relationship through social media, during which he had moved to Utah, the chief said.
However, the woman had recently ended the relationship, for which Galvan “took exception,” Watt said.
Galvan held the woman hostage for most of the day, making suicidal and threatening statements, Watt said. Later in the evening, Galvan forced the woman to leave the home and drive him around in her car.
While the car was stopped at the intersection of 28th Street and Washington Boulevard in Ogden, Galvan got out of the car for some unknown reason and began walking north on Washington Boulevard, Watt said.
The woman, still in the car, turned north onto Washington Boulevard and began honking and flashing her lights at a police car, Watt said. She got the officer's attention, who called in a description of Galvan.
She also told the officer Galvan was armed with a pistol, and that he had told her earlier in the day he was armed to protect himself against police officers, Watt said.
Personnel in the Ogden Police Department’s real-time crime center then accessed city surveillance cameras. Within several minutes, they located Galvan walking north on the west side of Washington Boulevard near 26th Street, Watt said.
Another police officer began walking south on Washington Boulevard, intending to intercept Galvan, Watt said. Galvan turned around, walked south for a few steps, and then walked west into an adjacent park.
He then turned back around to face the officer, drew the gun and started shooting, Watt said. The officer returned fire and moved quickly to the side.
Shortly after, another officer arrived in a patrol car, and Galvan began shooting at that car, according to Watt. Several rounds hit the car, but not the officer inside, who got out and took cover behind the vehicle.
A third officer, who was driving north on Washington Boulevard, arrived soon after. That officer got out of the vehicle and also began shooting at Galvan, Watt said.
At some point, Galvan was shot in the head and was “immediately incapacitated,” Watt said. It’s not clear exactly how many rounds each person fired.
The gunfight took place on the east side of the Ogden Municipal Building, near some steps, Watt said.
None of the officers involved were identified. Watt did not say if any of the officers were injured.
Per Ogden Police Department policy, the two officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, Watt said.
The Weber County Critical Investigation Team is investigating the shooting for the Weber County Attorney’s Office, Watt said. The officers involved were wearing body cameras during the shooting, Watt said, though that footage was not made available Saturday.
Watt said the Christmas Village was nearly empty at the time of the shooting, which was abnormal for that time. One person, who was walking a dog, was buying food from a street vendor nearby, but the area was deserted otherwise, he said.
It’s not clear where Galvan is from. At the time of the shooting, Galvan was wanted for investigation of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in both El Paso County, Texas, and Adams County, Colorado, Watt said.
He had an “extensive criminal record” outside of Utah, including several felonies and misdemeanors, Watt said.
The chief added that he was grateful the woman was not injured during the incident.
“We’re glad that she made it through safely,” Watt said.
