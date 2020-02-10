Police looking for suspect in Idaho bank robbery

BURLEY, Idaho — The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at D.L. Evans Bank in Burley, about 40 miles east of Twin Falls. Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell confirmed there was a robbery at the bank, 2281 Overland Ave.

Cassia County School District Spokeswoman Debbie Critchfield said law enforcement asked that students be kept inside at White Pine Elementary School and school officials chose to do the same at Dworshak as a precaution.

Both schools are within a few blocks of the bank.

“No students were in danger, safety measures were a precaution at those schools,” the district posted on Facebook.

Warrell said the call for help from the bank came into dispatch at 11:22 a.m.

The suspect is a white man, in his mid-30s to 50s, Warrell said. He was wearing a red stocking cap with three white horizontal stripes that might be a San Francisco 49ers hat. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and what appears to be gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, 208-878-2251, or Crime Stoppers, 208-878-2900.