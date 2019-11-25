Policy to include concealed weapons permit holders in background checks disputed by pro-gun rights group

More than 130,000 Nevadans with concealed weapon carry permits will not be exempted from the state’s new background check law when it goes into effect next year, despite an existing carve-out for gun purchases made from licensed firearm sellers.

The state’s Department of Public Safety in late October sent a letter to inform all federally licensed firearm sellers in the state that individuals with a CCW license will not be allowed to avoid undergoing a background check for a private sale or transfer of a firearm — even though CCW permit holders typically don’t have to undergo a background check when buying a gun from a retail store.

The requirement comes from a new law, SB143, which was passed in the first month of the 2019 legislative session and requires background checks to be performed prior to nearly all private party firearm sales and transfers in the state. The legislation corrects and implements issues from a narrowly voter-approved background checks initiative from 2016 that was never enforced because it required the checks to be performed by the FBI, which refused to do so. A legal fight ensued but was largely nullified after the bill was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2019.