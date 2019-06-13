RENO – The start of the Nevada Global Summit showcasing the depth and breadth of the economic relationship and cooperative effort between Nevada and the Republic of Poland will be highlighted on Saturday with a visit to Reno by the president of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, marking the first visit to the Silver State by a president from the European Union.
President Duda will meet with elected officials, community leaders, educators, entrepreneurs and business startup founders to discuss emerging technologies and Poland-Nevada cooperation in the information technology sector. He will also give remarks at a luncheon to be held in the Nevada Museum of Art, which officially commences “Polish Business and Innovation Week in Nevada,” and includes the Nevada Global Summit hosted by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.
“Nevada is on the cutting edge of developing technology, autonomous systems and robotic science and our economy has shown the resilience needed to attract founders of exciting startups,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Our economic partnership with Poland has opened the country up to Nevada small businesses while seeing some Polish businesses open in Nevada. I know that Polish Business and Innovation Week will produce great ideas that will lead to economic opportunities.”
Duda will meet with Nevada Institute of Autonomous Systems and City of Reno officials for a demonstration of drone testing in an urban environment before heading to the Reno-Stead Airport for testing of a Polish-made larger drone. He will then attend a session on entrepreneurship and startups at the University of Nevada, Reno, InNEVation Center.
Four Nevada students will present their startup ideas to President Duda. These students were selected by the UNR College of Business to go to Poland in October to take part in a program from the Warsaw School of Economics. There will also be presentations from four Polish startups that have entered the U.S. market and started operations in Nevada.
“GOED has been fostering an economic relationship with Poland for a number of years that includes the Nevada Global program focusing on high-growth companies looking for opportunities in the United States,” said GOED Interim Executive Director Kris Sanchez. “This forward-looking program finds businesses from other countries and provides a mentorship with Nevada business and academic leaders to help ease the transition to the Nevada market.”
For more information about the Nevada GOED, visit diversifynevada.com.
