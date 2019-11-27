Projects propose new reservoirs, cycling water from Nevada's desert lakes, with hopes of selling power to LA

Premium Energy Holdings suggest that both projects could generate about 2,000 megawatts of power for about 12 hours. (For reference, Los Angeles has a 7,880 megawatt electric capacity.)

Over the past decade, utilities across the West have deployed more renewables, mainly solar and wind. Unlike the coal and gas plants that fueled the 20th century, those new resources are intermittent. Solar runs when the sun is shining. To fully decarbonize, utilities must find a way to capture that energy for use at night. To do this, many utilities have started to couple solar arrays with storage batteries. Premium Energy Holdings wants to do the same thing with hydropower.

“We’re going to solar,” said Victor Rojas, the company’s managing director who formerly worked at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. “We’re going to wind. We’re getting away from fossil fuels. But then what is going to happen at night? Somebody has to fill the vacuum.”

As for concerns about the water leaving Walker Lake, Rojas noted that most of the water would be returned in a closed loop system. He said his company would make the lake whole for any water that was lost to seepage or evaporation by purchasing water. The project, by pumping water in and out of the lake, would account for a roughly one-foot fluctuation in its elevation.