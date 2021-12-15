 Skip to main content
Public hearing tonight on proposed increase to gas bills across Nevada

Gas burning in a heating appliance. A stainless steel burner heats a copper heat exchanger.

Conservation groups oppose a rate increase proposed by Southwest Gas, calling instead for a transition away from gas-powered appliances. 

 Denfotoblog/Adobe Stock via Nevada News Service

LAS VEGAS -- Nevadans have the chance this evening to put in their two cents about a proposed rate hike on gas bills.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will hold a hearing at 6 p.m. at its offices in Las Vegas and Carson City, taking public comments, both in person and by phone. Southwest Gas is proposing to raise rates by an average of $3.39 a month in southern Nevada and $3.49 a month in the northern part of the state.

Hector Fong Jr., communications manager for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, called this rate increase ill-timed, since households already are struggling.

"We can't be burdening Nevadans right now, at a time when we're still recovering from the pandemic," he said, "especially with the omicron variant on the horizon."

On its website, Southwest Gas said the increases would raise $30.5 million, which would be used to maintain its current level of service. The company recently spent almost $2 million to purchase an out-of-state pipeline.

Last year, Gov. Steve Sisolak released a climate strategy that calls for Nevada to move away from fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas. Fong said the state needs to stop using natural gas to generate power or heat homes and commercial buildings.

"If Nevada wants to meet its climate goals," Fong said, "we need to take bold and drastic action to move away from non-renewable energy like natural gas or methane gas."

Find the call-in numbers and the link to view the hearing on the PUCN's website. A decision is expected early next year.

