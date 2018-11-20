Try 1 month for $3
CARSON CITY – For the first time in its more than 100-year history, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is led by an all-female commission.

Recently appointed Commissioner C.J. Manthe attended her first PUCN meeting Nov. 13. She joins another recent appointee, Chair Ann Wilkinson, and Commissioner Ann Pongracz on the three-member commission. Gov. Brian Sandoval appointed all three commissioners.

Nevada currently is one of two states with an all-female utility regulatory commission, according to information on the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners website.

The PUCN regulates approximately 400 utilities engaged in electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and wastewater services; gas and electric “master meter” service at mobile home parks; and some propane systems. Additionally, the PUCN is involved in monitoring gas pipeline safety, rail safety, and underground excavation near subsurface installations.

The PUCN’s regulatory duties include providing for fair and impartial regulation of public utilities and providing for the safe, economic, efficient, prudent, and reliable operations of public utilities.

