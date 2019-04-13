{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada news

CARSON CITY (AP) — A Nevada bill that would ban brothels in the only state where they are legal is likely to die this legislative session.

The measure brought by state Sen. Joe Hardy failed to receive a hearing and was not expected to make it past a Friday bill deadline. The Republican lawmaker had argued brothels had no place in the state and attract women with few economic options who get stuck in an abusive industry.

Brothel backers argue a ban would hurt struggling rural economies and push sex workers into dangerous street prostitution.

A separate bill that would initiate a legislative study on the health and well-being of sex workers at the bordellos passed its committee earlier this month.

