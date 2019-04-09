HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake and aftershocks have struck near the Idaho-Montana border. No damage was immediately reported.
U.S. Geological Survey research geophysicist William Yeck says the quake struck just after noon Tuesday 4 miles northeast of Lima, Montana, and had a preliminary magnitude of 4.4.
Yeck says an earthquake that size typically does not cause anything other than slight damage.
That main shock was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude-3.5 quake.
Mike Stickney is the director of earthquake studies at the Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology. He says he recorded about a dozen aftershocks within 90 minutes of the main earthquake, and they are likely to continue over the next several days.
Stickney says the activity is happening along a seismic belt stretching from West Yellowstone to eastern Idaho.
