UPDATE: 5.7 quake rocks Salt Lake City area, road to airport closed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Salt Lake City and its suburbs early Wednesday, sending spooked residents fleeing their homes, knocking out power and bringing the city's light rail system to a halt.

The epicenter was just southwest of Salt Lake City and an estimated 2.8 million in the state probably felt the quake, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries, said Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty.

Residents reported feeling shaking across a 100-mile area, with the heaviest impact in Salt Lake County, officials said.

Some residents ran from their homes and into the streets as they felt the earthquake shake buildings for 10 to 15 seconds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The quake knocked pictures from walls and dishes from shelves, and people reported feeling it in the neighboring states of Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada. Gov. Gary Herbert warned people to stay away from downtown Salt Lake City while crews assess the damage.

About 55,000 people lost electricity in the Salt Lake City area, said utility Rocky Mountain Power.