Rapid virus tests headed to Nevada schools, jails

CARSON CITY – Nevada will be receiving 920,000 COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government for use in schools, jails, nursing homes and tribes.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the antigen tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. "They will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Steve Sisolak to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit,” the department said.
Support Local Journalism
“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Nevada schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”
In preliminary feedback, the State of Nevada has proposed the following breakdown of the BinaxNOW distribution by the state: 15% to the Department of Corrections, 50% to K-12 schools, 15% to skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities that have not received direct shipments of tests from HHS. The remaining 20% will be sent to Community and Tribal Health Clinics.
Giroir pointed out that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance. “Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the Administration’s national testing strategy.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.