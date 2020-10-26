Rapid virus tests headed to Nevada schools, jails

CARSON CITY – Nevada will be receiving 920,000 COVID-19 rapid tests from the federal government for use in schools, jails, nursing homes and tribes.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that the antigen tests can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes. "They will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Steve Sisolak to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit,” the department said.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Nevada schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”