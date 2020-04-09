Record-setting storm to continue crawl over California into Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nearly stationary storm will be slow to wring out all of its moisture over central and Southern California into the end of the week.

The storm has been pestering the region since the beginning of the week, bringing record-setting rainfall to some locales.

On Monday, Los Angeles and Lancaster, California, received more rain in 24 hours than they typically receive during the entire month of April. These cities joined Burbank and Palmdale, California, in setting new rainfall records for the date.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded 1.10 inches, breaking the old daily record of 0.84 of an inch from 1958. A total of 1.22 inches was measured at Los Angeles International Airport, topping the previous record of 0.87 of an inch from 1984.

Well over a foot of snow had already piled up across the high terrain of Southern California by Monday night.

By Tuesday night, 72-hour rainfall totals were between 5-7 inches in the higher ground of Southern California and 1-3 inches in the lower elevations.

High precipitation amounts such as these are not typical for April as the frequency of storms moving in from the Pacific Ocean lessens during the month, on average.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0