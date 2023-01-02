Record storm leaves many without power in Reno area

An arrest has been made in an October fire that tore through historic buildings, including a beloved hotel, in Dayton. Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail. It was not immediately known Wednesday if Watson had an attorney. The Oct. 13 blaze decimated three buildings in Old Town Dayton that were over a century old. People who were in the historic Fox Hotel at the time were safely evacuated.