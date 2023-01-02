Record storm leaves many without power in Reno area

RENO — Roughly 20,000 customers of NV Energy remained without power Monday morning following a powerful weekend snowstorm.
NV Energy's website indicates the number of outages in the Reno-Sparks area. The Associated Press reported Sunday afternoon that more than 33,000 customers were affected.
NV Energy officials say they are working to restore power as soon as possible but gave no timeline.
Washoe County Emergency Management announced Sunday afternoon it was opening a county-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for residents without power.
"While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3," the announcement said.
The National Weather Service reported on New Year's Eve the Reno Airport got 2.26 inches of precipitation, a record for Dec. 31 and the third highest total for any calendar day on record. The Reno area received 6-12 inches of snowfall.
Authorities shut down major highways around Reno and Tahoe on Saturday. Interstate 80 from Colfax to the state line was closed Saturday because of reports of vehicle spinouts. Part of Highway 50 was closed for avalanche risk. Highway 89 from Emerald Bay to Bliss State Park also closed.