 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’

  • 0
Nevada State College

A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9.

According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.

The proposal is supported by the City of Henderson and by college and university presidents from University of Nevada, Las Vegas; College of Southern Nevada, and the Desert Research Institute.

Nevada State President Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard says the college “has become one of the fastest-growing and dynamic four-year institutions in the country. The proposed renaming is designed to accurately reflect what our institution does; it is not a change in mission. We are also not seeking a change in our funding. Nevada State will remain committed to its mission to provide broad access to diverse, first-generation, and transfer students.”

People are also reading…

Nevada State is one of a few four-year colleges in the western region still using “college” in its name, according to Pollard. “This renaming is not only necessary for the perception of Nevada State, but also critical for economic mobility and competitiveness in Nevada. We believe in equity for our students who have hard-earned degrees from Nevada State and that their diplomas should reflect the same level of distinction as other university degrees.”

The name change would also be subject to action by the Nevada Legislature.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge temporary suspends case in Fernley kidnapping, killing

Judge temporary suspends case in Fernley kidnapping, killing

A justice of the peace has suspended initial proceedings for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally ordered Troy Driver of Fallon to appear in Lyon County District Court for a competency hearing before a preliminary hearing is scheduled in her Fernley courtroom next month in the March death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Her new ruling on Monday says that state law requires her to suspend further proceedings “if a doubt arises as to the competency of the defendant.”

Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency

Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon spread rapidly through a rural area and destroyed several structures after forcing evacuations. With much of the region in drought, Gov Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to the imminent threat of wildfires statewide. The Rum Creek Fire had burned almost 15 square miles by Sunday. That’s more than double the area that was reported burned a day earlier. An area with about 200 people and more than 100 houses and other structures remained under evacuation. The evacuation includes the unincorporated community of Galice.

Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

Amid fears of voting machines, Nevada approves hand counting

The Nevada secretary of state’s office has approved new rules for counties to hand-count votes starting as soon as this fall’s midterm elections. The approval came amid an effort in some rural Nevada areas to count ballots by hand because of misinformation about voting machines. But the regulations will not apply to the one county that has committed to hand counting. That’s because Nye County will also use a parallel machine-counting process alongside its hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf said in an interview earlier this month that all of the county's will resemble mail-in ballots.

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

An Arizona constable who got the job earlier this year when her predecessor quit over frustration with eviction notices was fatally shot while carrying out the same duty. The gunman, his neighbor and an apartment complex manager also died. Investigators say the shooting happened Thursday at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson. The Pima County Constables Office says it is devastated by the killing of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags fly at half-staff Friday. Martinez-Garibay joined the Army after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and served for 16 years. Earlier this week, an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy was killed while serving an eviction notice.

Children rescued from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir

Children rescued from sinking vehicle at Utah reservoir

A 9-year-old boy is being treated at a Utah hospital a day after getting stuck underwater at a reservoir east of Park City. The boy and his two siblings were in their family’s truck on Monday when it slid down a boat ramp at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir, a popular recreation spot, while loading kayaks. Summit County Sheriff’s Captain Andrew Wright told KSL that three children were in the vehicle that slid in to the reservoir and two were able to escape — one swam to safety, while the other was rescued by her grandfather. The boy was flown in a medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News