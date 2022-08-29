Regents may designate ‘Nevada State University’

A proposal to change the name of Nevada State College in Henderson to Nevada State University will come before the state Board of Regents when they meet in Elko on Sept. 9.

According to the college, the renaming is “an effort to depict the four-year institution’s existing mission more accurately.” If passed, it would take effect July 1, 2023.

The proposal is supported by the City of Henderson and by college and university presidents from University of Nevada, Las Vegas; College of Southern Nevada, and the Desert Research Institute.

Nevada State President Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard says the college “has become one of the fastest-growing and dynamic four-year institutions in the country. The proposed renaming is designed to accurately reflect what our institution does; it is not a change in mission. We are also not seeking a change in our funding. Nevada State will remain committed to its mission to provide broad access to diverse, first-generation, and transfer students.”

Nevada State is one of a few four-year colleges in the western region still using “college” in its name, according to Pollard. “This renaming is not only necessary for the perception of Nevada State, but also critical for economic mobility and competitiveness in Nevada. We believe in equity for our students who have hard-earned degrees from Nevada State and that their diplomas should reflect the same level of distinction as other university degrees.”

The name change would also be subject to action by the Nevada Legislature.