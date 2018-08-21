Utah man dies after falling out of Jeep on hunting trip
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says a Utah man died after falling out the back of a moving Jeep during a hunting trip.
Utah Highway Patrol says 28-year-old Nicholas J. Demas was standing on a homemade rack on the back of the Jeep with another man on Monday when a strap attached to the roll cage of the vehicle broke.
Officials say Demas fell from the vehicle and hit his head on the pavement.
The West Valley City man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the men were bow hunting mule deer.
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping 95-year-old woman
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 95-year-old woman who spent about six hours bound with duct tape in the trunk of her vehicle.
KTWO-AM reports Kyle M. Martin pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.
Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, three other charges were to be dismissed and the prosecution agreed not to ask for a life prison sentence.
Police say they arrested Martin on March 21 after he fled in a vehicle with the victim in the trunk. The woman was found about six hours later when one of Martin's relatives told police to search the trunk. She was hospitalized for about two weeks.
Police are still looking for another individual who helped Martin.
Martin remains in custody pending sentencing.
Man called code officer to house before slaying
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors say a Utah man called a city worker to his house, then shot her in the head and set her body on fire after she mailed him notice to clean up his yard.
Court documents filed Tuesday say 64-year-old Kevin W. Billings killed West Valley City code-enforcement officer Jill Robinson with a single gunshot to the head, then doused her and the truck with gasoline and set both on fire.
Police say Billings claimed she "got what she deserved" after "years of harassment."
Prosecutors say he then cut a hole in his fence and burned the neighbors' house down, apparently believing they had reported his yard.
Billings was charged with 13 counts, including an aggravated murder charge that carries the possibility of the death penalty. No attorney was immediately listed for him in court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.