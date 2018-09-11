Idaho hunters contend with disappearing ink
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho anglers and hunters not only have to contend with elusive fish and wildlife, now even their licenses and tags are vanishing.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game in a statement Tuesday says some licenses and tags have fading print and are turning into blank pieces of paper.
Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips says it’s the old disappearing ink routine apparently caused by faulty heat-sensitive paper.
The agency says that hunters and anglers who purchased the fading documents that allow them to legally hunt and fish can get replacements free of charge.
Hunters and anglers can visit any regional Fish and Game office or mail them in to get a replacement.
Possible hepatitis exposure at SLC restaurant
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials say customers of a downtown Salt Lake City restaurant might have been exposed to hepatitis A from late July through mid-August.
The Salt Lake County Health Department says an infected worker at the New Yorker Restaurant “potentially handled certain food or beverage items,” possibly exposing 650 customers to the virus.
Health officials say the two-week period when a preventative vaccine could have been effective has passed, so people who visited the restaurant from July 25 to Aug. 15 should watch for symptoms until Oct. 3.
Health officials say the New Yorker is cooperating.
Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and jaundice.
Health officials say no additional cases of the virus related to this exposure have been reported.
The outbreak is connected to the cases first reported in the county last year.
Man injured in Wyoming bear encounter
CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A 48-year-old hiker from Minnesota has been injured in a bear encounter in northern Wyoming.
Park County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lance Mathess says Bradley D. Johnson of Plymouth, Minnesota, received severe injuries to his arm, shoulder and back when he encountered two bears on Sunday afternoon in the Beartooth Mountains near the Wyoming-Montana border.
The Powell Tribune reports that medics had to hike in about a mile to reach Johnson. They carried Johnson to their waiting helicopter, which took him to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana, for treatment.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says Johnson had been backpacking with three friends in the Shoshone National Forest when he hiked out ahead and came upon two bears.
Wildlife officials were trying to determine what type of bear was involved.
