Black bear euthanized after boy injured
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wildlife officials say a black bear has been euthanized after a child was injured during a Boy Scout camping trip.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources spokeswoman Faith Jolley says the boy suffered minor scratches when the bear disturbed his tent south of Salt Lake City early Tuesday morning.
She says a bear believed to be responsible was located in Hobble Creek Canyon hours later, and it was put down under department policy because it showed a lack of fear of humans.
It wasn't clear why the bear disturbed the tent, but Jolley says many bears live in the area and are now waking up from hibernation, so it could have been foraging for food.
Hobble Creek is about 50 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.
BYU-Idaho student drowned in Teton River
MALAD, Idaho (AP) — Officials say a 21-year-old Malad man drowned Friday while floating the Teton River in an inner tube.
Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said Cal Willie, a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho, was tubing with 10 other friends when the group encountered a low-head dam in the Wilford area.
Humphries says Willie got caught in the turbulence on the downstream side of the dam and drowned. He said Fremont County Search and Rescue arrived well after Willie had drowned, but the rescue team managed to retrieve two students who were still in the water after trying to rescue Willie.
Willie's body had not been located as of Monday night.
Officials warn that low-head dams, also called diversion dams, are exceedingly dangerous because the water spilling over the top of the dam creates a hydraulic effect that can trap a person underwater, even if they are wearing a life jacket. Humphries says anyone planning a float trip should be familiar with the stretch of water and research the locations of low-head dams before they embark.
Utah movie-filtering company loses suit
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah-based movie-filtering company has been ordered to pay more than $62 million to Disney and other Hollywood studios.
A California jury decided the damages Monday against the company VidAngel, which had ripped the movies from DVDs and then streamed them for $1 per view with content likes violence, nudity or strong language filtered out.
VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon says in a statement that the company plans to appeal, and the finding has "not lessened our resolve to save filtering for families one iota."
They had argued that its business was protected by the Family Movie Act and the First Amendment. U.S. District Court Judge André Birotte Jr. disagreed, and decided in favor of Disney, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, Warner Bros.
VidAngel has already filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Driver of stolen vehicle dies after jumping in river
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in western Montana say a 16-year-old boy who was driving a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop in Missoula, jumped into the Clark Fork River and has died.
Officials have not released the name of the boy, who is from Sanders County.
The traffic stop happened at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers detained three other people in the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Washington state.
Searchers on boats and jet skis looked for the boy.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says the teen briefly got out of the water, spoke with officers and jumped back in.
He was found at about 8:50 a.m. Emergency responders administered CPR and he was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.
Man in child abduction case pleads not guilty
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child and assaulting the child's pregnant mother has pleaded not guilty in a Wyoming court.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Mijito Johnson, of Cheyenne, entered the plea Monday to two felony counts of aggravated assault against a pregnant woman and one count of interference with custody of a child.
Johnson was arrested in Aurora, Colorado, on April 11 after Cheyenne police said he struck his pregnant girlfriend multiple times and fled with her son.
District Judge Thomas Campbell set Johnson's trial date for Oct. 8. Johnson is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
