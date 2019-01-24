Rosen recovering from wrist surgery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen is recovering from surgery after injuring her right wrist during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Las Vegas.
Jorge Silva is Rosen's spokesman. He says the Democrat from Nevada was unable to travel to Washington this week because she is following her doctor's orders and staying at home in Las Vegas.
He says Rosen is in good spirits and will return to work next week.
Rosen tripped while greeting parade attendees Monday and was treated by paramedics.
Rosen on Thursday missed voting on two competing Democratic and Republic measures to end the partial government shutdown. Both bills went down in defeat.
Warren to visit Nevada
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is making her first visit to Nevada since launching her exploratory bid for president.
Warren will hold an event at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Springs Preserve gardens, museum and events center in Las Vegas.
Warren's supporters received an email inviting them to the event, which is open to the general public. Tickets can be reserved online.
Warren is the third potential Democratic 2020 candidate to hold public events in early-state Nevada this year.
Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro, who has jumped in the race, visited Las Vegas earlier this month. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who says he's weighing a bid, met with Nevada progressives and Democrats two weeks ago.
Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is also eyeing a potential White House run, says he plans to visit Nevada in the coming weeks.
