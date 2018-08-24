Lack of food, water prompts horse roundup
ELKO (AP) — Federal land managers are beginning an emergency roundup of wild horses in an area of eastern Nevada because there's not enough water and forage to support the animals.
The Bureau of Land Management said Friday that the horses will be gathered in the area of Boone Springs. No helicopters will be used as part of the effort. Hay and water will instead be used to draw the horses to a temporary corral.
The agency plans to gather and remove about 300 wild horses.
Officials say there's little water in the area. They described the location as remote, saying the roads are not passable for a water tender.
As the drought across the American Southwest has persisted, federal land managers also have begun emergency roundups in the desert areas of Utah.
Mother held after girl's body found in duffel bag
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother of four was arrested in Las Vegas after officers searching for her missing 3-year-old daughter found a child's body in a duffel bag in a closet in the woman's apartment, authorities said Friday.
Aisha Yvonne Thomas, 29, was jailed Friday pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have a lawyer named to represent her on an open murder charge.
The child's father, Don Edward Hunt Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday on a California state parole violation by Las Vegas police investigating a domestic violence complaint at the same apartment, according to police and jail records.
Hunt was held at the Clark County jail pending his transfer in custody to California.
The Clark County coroner did not immediately confirm the girl's identity or say how or when she died.
100-plus animals found in Utah woman's home
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials are removing at least 100 animals from a Taylorsville home.
KUTV-TV reports officials received a report about the animals on Thursday from a neighbor.
Some officials say it's one of worst the animal hoarding cases they've seen.
West Valley Animal Control, police and fire and code enforcement officials removed around 40 to 50 small dogs from the home.
No animals were reported dead.
Those found in worse conditions are getting treatment.
The health department has condemned the house and shut off its power.
David Moss with West Valley Animal Control says the homeowner is an elderly woman. She is currently not facing any charges.
