19 sentenced in eagle trafficking case
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Nineteen defendants were sentenced following an undercover investigation into the illegal trafficking of body parts from eagles and other protected birds, federal authorities in South Dakota said Thursday.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons’ office said in a statement that 17 people from several states and two South Dakota pawn shops were sentenced in federal court for various violations under the Lacey Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The investigation dubbed Project Dakota Flyer offered a rare view into the black market for eagle carcasses, feathers and other parts, and handicrafts.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Project Dakota Flyer spurred 31 indictments, with 12 defendants’ cases still pending. The sentences announced Thursday range from prison time to fines for the defendants that include nine men and five women from South Dakota, a man from North Dakota, a man from Iowa, a man from Idaho and the two pawn shops in South Dakota.
“This investigation has demonstrated the breadth of the illegal black market for eagle and other migratory bird parts,” Parsons said. “It is our goal to completely eliminate the unauthorized killing and selling of bald eagles, golden eagles and other protected species.”
Parsons’ office said the operation used undercover techniques to buy protected bird parts from 51 suspects over 19 months. Authorities said the purchases happened over the internet and in Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Jackson s tores pull hemp oil products
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Some hemp oil products have been pulled from the shelves at Jackson stores following visits by police.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Jackson Whole Grocer stopped selling the products after authorities told the store it could face charges.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation claims a product sold in the stores contained traceable amounts of THC, making it illegal to possess or sell.
Authorities say the hemp oil from CV Sciences tested positive for THC.
Josh Hendrix, director of business development at CV Sciences, disagrees with the state’s claim, saying the company’s products do not come from marijuana.
Forest employee charged with rigging car auction
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee has been charged with theft and accused of rigging a car auction to let his girlfriend get a pickup truck at a major discount.
The Standard Examiner in Ogden reporte d Thursday that Robert Joseph Alexander is accused of overseeing a 2017 auction in which he allowed his girlfriend to buy a 2012 Dodge Ram for $6,900 that was likely worth three times as much. Prosecutors say he inaccurately listed the truck as damaged.
Alexander’s attorney Chad McKay says Alexander was just doing his job of selling surplus government vehicles. He says employee’s family members are allowed to buy cars in public auctions.
Alexander pleaded not guilty at a June 25 hearing. He was the assistant fleet manager for the Forest Service.
Man who harassed bison arrested
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park, officials said Friday.
Rangers looking for Raymond Reinke of Pendleton, Oregon, found him causing a disturbance Thursday evening at the historic Many Glacier Hotel in the popular Montana park, the National Park Service said.
He remains jailed pending a hearing next week and has requested a court-appointed attorney. A message left at a phone listing for Reinke in Oregon was not immediately returned.
Reinke, 55, had been cited for drunken and disorderly conduct in a third national park, Grand Teton, last Saturday and was released on $500 bond that required him to follow the law and avoid alcohol.
Yellowstone rangers cited him three days later for not wearing a seat belt and noted that he appeared intoxicated, park officials said.
Reinke was later cited for harassing a Yellowstone bison, which another visitor captured on video. Rangers there didn’t know of his bond conditions.
Rangers identified one of the guests as Reinke, who was sent back to Yellowstone and appeared in U.S. court Friday.
Burro shot with arrow released into wild
COLTON, Calif. (AP) — A burro that was shot in the head with an arrow in Southern California has been released back into the wild after treatment.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise says animal rescuers and Riverside County Animal Services workers took the 5-year-old burro to an area near Colton on Thursday. The burro sprinted for the hills, although at one point it stopped and looked back.
The burro, with an arrow lodged beneath its right ear, was spotted more than two weeks ago in a rural area of the county east of Los Angeles.
It was captured after several attempts and taken to an animal hospital for treatment.
The person who shot the burro could face animal cruelty charges. A reward of $4,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
