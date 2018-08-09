Code enforcement officer killed, car set on fire
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah code enforcement officer is dead after being shot by a 64-year-old man who police say also set blaze to a neighbor’s house and the officer’s car.
West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the unarmed, female code enforcement officer was fatally shot Thursday morning in the man’s driveway a neighborhood near a golf course in the Salt Lake City suburb.
The officer was doing a routine check about an unknown city code issue. Vainuku says the city has previously dealt with city code issues at the house. Police believe the suspect was the homeowner.
The suspect was taken into custody after police arrived. Vainuku says it’s unknown if the suspect had a conflict with his neighbor whose house was burned.
Utah homeless shelter worth millions
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State officials have set aside $4 million in hopes of purchasing a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter, but a recently released county property assessment shows that may not be enough to purchase it.
The Road Home will permanently close its doors in 2019. There are plans to replace it with three new homeless resource centers currently under construction.
State lawmakers are worried about what will happen to people after it closes.
On Wednesday, a state committee voted to try to buy the 1,100-bed shelter, but according to this year’s county property assessment, the building and the property it sits on is valued at nearly $7.7 million.
The nonprofit that owns the building is having it appraised, but lawmakers say it’s unlikely that they will make an offer higher than $4 million.
Biologists euthanize orphaned grizzly cub
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a grizzly bear cub was euthanized after its mother and siblings were killed in a vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 93 south of Ronan.
Bear biologists with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes found the cub after its family was killed by a sedan in late July.
They say they spent 11 days searching for a certified facility where it could live, but were unsuccessful. They euthanized the cub Thursday.
The Flathead Beacon reports orphan cubs are unable to survive without their mother and are typically captured and temporarily held at the Montana Wild Rehabilitation Center until a suitable facility is found.
In this case, Montana Wild didn’t have space for the cub.
So far this year, 13 bears in northwestern Montana have died from vehicle collisions.
Hecla reports 2Q earnings
COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The precious metals company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.
The company’s shares closed at $2.87. A year ago, they were trading at $4.84.
