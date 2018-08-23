West Nile Virus death in Utah confirmed
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Health officials have confirmed the first death in Utah caused by the West Nile virus this year.
The Salt Lake County Health Department said in a Wednesday statement that the deceased individual was over the age of 65 and suffered from other health concerns.
The person died last week and was diagnosed with a "more severe" form of the mosquito-borne illness.
The person lived in Salt Lake County.
Six people died from West Nile last year in Utah.
Health officials say so far this summer, the virus has been found in 30 different mosquito groups in Salt Lake County alone.
Health officials advise people use repellents, wear long sleeves and pants after dusk, remove standing water outside homes, clean gutters and keep grass and weeds trimmed short to reduce risk of exposure.
Man charged with selling gun that killed deputy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A North Las Vegas man has been charged with illegally selling a gun used by a man who killed a sheriff's deputy and wounded two other police officers during a California shootout last year.
A federal grand jury in Nevada Wednesday indicted 64-year-old Charles Martin Ellis for allegedly selling 250 firearms without a license and selling to a non-resident. He could get five years if convicted.
It's unclear if Ellis has a lawyer.
Prosecutors say a gun sold by Ellis wound up in the hands of the convicted felon who shot Sacramento County sheriff's Deputy Robert French and wounded two California Highway Patrol officers on Aug. 30, 2017 at a Sacramento hotel.
The shooter, Thomas Littlecloud, later died of his wounds.
Authorities say he was armed with several weapons.
