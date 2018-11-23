Idaho man charged in bug-spray attack
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho man who authorities say intentionally sprayed two employees fixing a gas leak with an insect killer is charged with felony aggravated battery by use of poison.
Forty-six-year-old John D. Stuart of Idaho Falls pleaded not guilty and requested a public defender.
Authorities say Stuart in September sprayed two Intermountain Gas employees with Ortho Home Defense insect killer through openings in a fence while they tried to seal off a gas line.
The Post Register reports in a story on Thursday that Stuart had previously told Intermountain Gas employees to stay off his property, so they worked in an alley adjacent to Stuart’s house.
Police say Stuart sprayed the employees with the poison through a fence, and the two employees needed medical attention.
A jury trial is scheduled for late January.
2 teens accused of stealing plane
VERNAL, Utah (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage boys they say stole a small airplane at a private airstrip in rural eastern Utah and flew about 15 miles (24 kilometers) before landing successfully at Vernal Regional Airport.
The Desert News reported the 14- and 15-year-old boys stole the single-engine Cessna Thursday from a private airstrip in Jensen along U.S. Highway 40 about 15 miles (24 km) west of the Colorado line.
The Uintah County sheriff’s office said they left a group home earlier this week and were staying with friends in the Jensen area. They apparently gained access to a tractor and drove to the airstrip, where they took off in the plane and were spotted flying low along US 40 near Gusher.
They were arrested at the airport and being held Thursday at the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal.
Boise man pleads guilty to killing 2 during police chase
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A 50-year-old Boise man who killed two Nampa residents while fleeing from police has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony vehicular manslaughter.
The Idaho Press reports that Joseph Michael Sena pleaded guilty Tuesday in 3rd District Court.
Authorities say Sena fled from police on July 14 and reached speeds up to 70 mph before crashing into a car and killing 51-year-old Rosa Delafuente and 55-year-old Adam Zamudio.
Sena is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 27.
