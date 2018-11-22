‘Babe’ actor among protesters at Utah Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Actor James Cromwell was among animal rights protesters who held stiff carcasses of dead piglets as they demonstrated at the Utah Capitol, calling on state officials to prevent cruelty at farms and investigate health risks associated with large-scale agriculture.
The 100 people participating in the protest staged Tuesday by Direct Action Everywhere were greeted by Michael Mower, Gov. Gary Herbert’s deputy chief of staff.
Mower listened to the protesters’ concerns and said he’d convey them to Herbert and other officials.
Cromwell, who starred in the 1995 film “Babe” about a young pig, said he believes Utah officials don’t want to “face the truth” of animal abuse.
The demonstrators didn’t reveal the farm from which the dead piglets were taken, but they said workers kill some piglets considered too small.
Utah man guilty of trying to kill infant daughter
PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Springville man accused of trying to kill his 4-month-old daughter by throwing her on a concrete floor and against a wall has been convicted.
The Daily Herald in Provo, Utah, reports a jury Tuesday found 28-year-old Philip Hatfield guilty of attempted aggravated murder.
Prosecutors say Hatfield picked up the baby and threw the girl onto the floor during a 2017 argument with his wife.
Defense attorney Neil Skousen said Hatfield had no awareness of his actions since he took “a cocktail of drugs,” including marijuana and prescription medication.
