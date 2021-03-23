Remembrance ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans

After they served in Vietnam and returned home, thousands of veterans did not receive the welcoming others before or after them earned from an ungrateful nation.

Over the years since the mid-1970s, however, veterans have slowly acknowledged their service in the jungles of Vietnam or in supporting roles off the coast of the country or serving at military installations in other Southeast Asian countries. Now, the nation has now recognized the men and women who left their jobs, friends and families to fight in a land 9,000 miles away from the West Coast.

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 is hosting National Vietnam War Veterans Day on Sunday from 2-3 p.m. at the Hawkins Amplifier, Bartley Ranch Regional Park north of Reno. Gates to the amphitheater open at 1 p.m. Last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The day after the Chapter 989’s event is the official holiday for Vietnam Remembrance Day. President Donald J. Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, and President Barack Obama proclaimed March 29, 2012, as Vietnam Veterans Day.