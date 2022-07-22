Reno area reports first monkeypox case

RENO/SPARKS -- The Washoe County Health District this week reported the first probable case of monkeypox in Washoe County – a male in his 20s with recent domestic travel. The man is isolating at home and does not require hospitalization.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory sent the specimens of the probable case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of monkeypox. WCHD has investigated and conducted contact tracing. No additional cases have been identified and no other information is available.

“We advise people to be mindful of the symptoms of monkeypox and contact your medical provider if you develop those symptoms,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “Our staff is working diligently to prevent future transmission but it’s up to all of us to be aware of monkeypox and take steps to prevent contracting it.”

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and spreads from person to person through close physical contact. Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox and is rarely fatal.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

According to the CDC, residents should take the following steps to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The monkeypox vaccine is extremely limited and currently unavailable to the general public in Washoe County. The Health District is working with state and federal partners to obtain additional vaccines. Currently, vaccines are only available for confirmed contacts to a known case and lab personnel who handle specimens.

If you think you have monkeypox, contact your primary care physician or other medical provider to obtain testing. Notify the provider ahead of time before entering the physical office.

According to the CDC, some monkeypox cases were reported among people who share a living space with an infected person and men who have sex with men.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District numbers, six men from age 20-50 have contracted the virus. In California, there are 267 cases, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.