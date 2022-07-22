 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Reno area reports first monkeypox case

  • 0
Monkeypox-The Next STD

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. 

 Uncredited - hogp, CDC

RENO/SPARKS -- The Washoe County Health District this week reported the first probable case of monkeypox in Washoe County – a male in his 20s with recent domestic travel. The man is isolating at home and does not require hospitalization.

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory sent the specimens of the probable case to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of monkeypox. WCHD has investigated and conducted contact tracing. No additional cases have been identified and no other information is available.

“We advise people to be mindful of the symptoms of monkeypox and contact your medical provider if you develop those symptoms,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “Our staff is working diligently to prevent future transmission but it’s up to all of us to be aware of monkeypox and take steps to prevent contracting it.”

People are also reading…

According to the CDC, monkeypox is rare and spreads from person to person through close physical contact. Monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox and is rarely fatal.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

According to the CDC, residents should take the following steps to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The monkeypox vaccine is extremely limited and currently unavailable to the general public in Washoe County. The Health District is working with state and federal partners to obtain additional vaccines. Currently, vaccines are only available for confirmed contacts to a known case and lab personnel who handle specimens.

If you think you have monkeypox, contact your primary care physician or other medical provider to obtain testing. Notify the provider ahead of time before entering the physical office.

According to the CDC, some monkeypox cases were reported among people who share a living space with an infected person and men who have sex with men.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District numbers, six men from age 20-50 have contracted the virus. In California, there are 267 cases, KVVU-TV in Las Vegas reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Manhunt continues following Utah slaying

Asman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup with Utah license plate T287M.

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

Driver sentenced in DUI crash that killed 3 from Idaho

A driver accused of causing a triple-fatal DUI crash in Nevada’s Nye County has been sentenced to up to 60 years in prison. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Tyler Kennedy received 8 to 20 years for each of three counts of DUI causing death, with the sentences to run consecutively. Authorities say Kennedy’s pickup truck collided with an SUV driven by Idaho resident Michael Durmeier on U.S. Highway 95 near Beatty in March 2021. They say Durmeier, his fiancée and his 12-year-old daughter all died in the crash. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Kennedy pleaded guilty to the three counts of DUI.

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that quickly were extinguished. Authorities say no one was hurt in Tuesday's explosion and electricity continued to flow to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was put out within 30 minutes. Hoover Dam is located on the Nevada-Arizona border about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It's a popular tourist destination. Some visitors captured the fire and smoke on video and quickly shared it on social media.

Man admits stealing mine explosives found at Las Vegas-area hotel

Man admits stealing mine explosives found at Las Vegas-area hotel

A 38-year-old Arkansas man has admitted that about 100 pounds of dynamite and ignition material found with him at a hotel in suburban Las Vegas was stolen from a mining district in northern Nevada. Court records and his attorney said Friday that Evan Ray Atkinson entered a written guilty plea July 7 in U.S. District Court in Reno to theft of explosives from a federal permit-holder. He faces a year and a day in federal prison at sentencing Sept. 28. The plea deal avoided trial on multiple charges. Defense attorney Richard Schonfeld says his client accepted responsibility and wanted closure to the case. Nothing in the court record said what Atkinson allegedly planned to do with the explosives.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 panel: Trump spurned pleas to call off mob

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News