Reno man hit, killed by freight train near downtown

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of man who was struck by a freight train on the edge of downtown Reno.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner identified the victim Monday as 52-year-old Chris Nolte. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death.

Police say Nolte was hit on the tracks near Sutro and 4th streets at about 4 a.m. Monday. Investigators don't know why he was on the tracks. Sutro Street was closed until about 7 a.m.

Union Pacific says no one on the train was hurt. The incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0