Reno man sentenced for wildlife trafficking

RENO – A Reno man who pleaded guilty to illegally trafficking parts from endangered African lions and leopards was sentenced Wednesday to 60 days of intermittent confinement by the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Robert Barkman, 51, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of wildlife trafficking in violation of the Endangered Species Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Jones

As part of the terms of his probation, Barkman will be required to perform 100 hours of community service for a wildlife conservation organization, and will not be permitted to work for an organization that handles threatened or endangered species.

Barkman admitted to selling and shipping a lion skull and leopard claws to Arongkron Malasukum, a resident of Woodside, New York, for $1,400 in 2016. As part of his plea, Barkman further admitted that he received approximately $6,000 for the interstate sale of threatened or endangered wildlife in violation of United States law.