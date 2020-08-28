Researchers announce ‘likely’ case of reinfection in Reno man hospitalized for COVID-19, first in US

“It is just one finding, but it shows that a person can possibly become infected with SARS-CoV-2 a second time,” Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab, said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the heels of the first documented coronavirus reinfection in Hong Kong earlier this week. In that study, a 33-year-old man was infected a second time with COVID-19 four months after initially contracting it but showed no symptoms the second time, suggesting to researchers that while his immune system didn't prevent reinfection, it did help the virus manifest in a more mild form.

Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University, tweeted that Hong Kong findings showed no "no cause for alarm" and that the case was "a textbook example of how immunity should work." The Nevada study, however, stresses the need for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to continue to wear masks and social distance in case the illness is worse the second time around, she told The Nevada Independent on Friday.

"In this case, unfortunately, his immune system didn’t protect him from disease," said Iwasaki, who was not involved with either study. "I don’t know why this is the case but I do hear there are other cases of re-infection with disease outcomes."