Try 1 month for 99¢
Nevada news

$2,500 reward in Nov. 27 fatal stabbing in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH (AP) — Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the killer of a 58-year-old man who was stabbed to death last week in western Nevada about 30 miles east of Reno.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says John Whitaker of Olinghouse was found with stab wounds Nov. 27 outside a house in Wadsworth north of Interstate 80 where deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. with police from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Department.

Whitaker was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The sheriff's office says it still has no suspects.

Anyone with information should contact sheriff's deputies at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments