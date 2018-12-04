$2,500 reward in Nov. 27 fatal stabbing in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH (AP) — Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the killer of a 58-year-old man who was stabbed to death last week in western Nevada about 30 miles east of Reno.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says John Whitaker of Olinghouse was found with stab wounds Nov. 27 outside a house in Wadsworth north of Interstate 80 where deputies responded at about 10:45 p.m. with police from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Department.
Whitaker was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.
The sheriff's office says it still has no suspects.
Anyone with information should contact sheriff's deputies at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.