RENO (AP) — Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward in northern Nevada for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect or suspects wanted for the theft of dozens of guns from a Reno pawn shop.
Reno police responded to a business alarm early Monday at Hi-Cap Pawn World where officers found the store on South Virginia Street had been robbed about 1.5 miles south of downtown.
Police originally said at least 20 guns were stolen but later determined at least 40 valuable firearms were missing.
Detectives are attempting to identify an individual caught on a surveillance photo.
Anyone with information should contact Reno police at 775-334-2144 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.