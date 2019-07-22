CARSON CITY – A northern Nevada road that was closed more than a month ago because of flooding has been reopened.
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported Monday it reopened Reinhart Lane (State Route 795) in Winnemucca following the temporary related closure.
The road was closed June 14 when rising Humboldt River waters saturated the ground to a point of potentially destabilizing the roadway surface.
Following heavy winter precipitation, NDOT routinely monitored river water levels near the roadway and received National Weather Service and other reports and forecasts in an effort to keep drivers safe and preserve the roadway from any potential long-term damage as the ground underneath became saturated.
The road was reopened July 22 as water levels and soil conditions improved.
The route runs just over a mile, traveling across the Humboldt River and connecting U.S. 95 with State Route 289 (East Second Street) in northeastern Winnemucca. It serves primarily as an alternate connection between northern U.S. 95 and destinations east of I-80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.